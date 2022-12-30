Save Batgirl Trends as Fans Rally for HBO Max Movie to Be Released

On Tuesday, DC fans were hit with surprising news when word broke that the previously-planned Batgirl movie was being shelved with no plans for the nearly finished film to be released either on HBO Max or in theaters. According to The Wrap, the film's budget grew to $90 million thanks to COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and was ultimately not seen by the powers that be as the sort of film that would be a "theatrical event" of the sort DC is wanting to put out. As one might guess, the news did not sit well with fans who quickly took to social media to share their feelings about the matter and, on top of that, a movement has begun to "Save Batgirl" as well.

Soon after news of Batgirl's shelving broke, the "#SaveBatgirl" hashtag — along with related hashtags like "ReleaseBatgirl" — began to trend on Twitter. While a full-fledged movement hasn't yet coalesced around the idea of trying to pressure Warner Bros. Discovery into going forward with the film, there's been a lot of buzz and conversation with fans weighing in on all the reasons why the film should still see release as well as their anger over the whole matter.

Starring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine, Batgirl was written by Christina Hodson whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

