Geoff Johns Teases More Green Lantern News Coming

The landscape of DC movies and television shows has continued to evolve in recent years, as more fan-favorite characters are introduced to wide audiences. For many, the Green Lantern Corps remains one of the most highly-anticipated elements to be adapted into live-action, especially after 2011’s infamous Green Lantern movie. According to comic writer and former DC exec Geoff Johns, some news on the DC universe’s cosmic protectors could arrive sooner than later. In a recent interview with Newsarama, Johns spoke about his upcoming projects, and hinted at details for a Green Lantern project “outside [of] comics”.

“It’s a really exciting year to have Doomsday Clock finished up,” Johns explained. “I’m doing more comics. Stargirl trailer’s out. Wonder Woman‘s on its way. And a lot of work with Green Lantern outside comics that hopefully you’ll hear about soon.”

There are a few possibilities for what Johns is referencing, including the long-gestating Green Lantern Corps movie. The script, which is being penned by Johns, was previously reported to be finished up by the end of this year.

“You look at everything that worked and didn’t work, on anything,” Geoff Johns, who is penning the most recent version of the Green Lantern Corps script, explained last year. “Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

“And right now, look, I’m just writing a script, and hopefully this script gets into a place where Warner Bros., and DC, Walter and everybody — [once] they’re really excited about it, when we get that right, then we’ll move ahead on the project,” Johns added. “But we gotta get it right.”

Outside of that, there is the Green Lantern television series heading to the HBO Max streaming service, which will be produced by Arrowverse executive Greg Berlanti.

“In what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series,” Berlanti teased earlier this year, “but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

