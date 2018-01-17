Arrowverse EP Greg Berlanti Talks Equality, Representaton in the Entertainment Industry

Nearly two months have passed since Supergirl and The Flash showrunner Andrew Kreisberg was fired by Warner Bros. following allegations of sexual misconduct. Since then the shows have found ways to move forward, and now executive producer Greg Berlanti is addressing the larger effort for gender equality and representation in the industry.

In an interview with Variety, Berlanti — who is executive producer for The CW’s whole roster of shared-universe Arrowverse shows, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow — explained while the situation with Kreisberg as well as others in the entertainment industry being called out for misconduct has prompted some changes, he’s been working towards greater gender equality on his projects for years.

“I’ve always said, and I meant it and I said it before we were in the climate we’re in now that it’s just better business,” Berlanti said. ” It’s incredibly rewarding to give people opportunities, and probably the most rewarding part of the job is when you’re giving new people opportunities that wouldn’t typically have them. It makes the stories and the shows fresher, and it challenges the shows creatively in ways they haven’t been challenged before.”

As for what kind of progress he’s made towards creating the opportunities, Berlanti revealed that they’re close to having all of the Arrowverse shows at greater diversity with both directors and writers.

“We’ve been working the last two or three years to get our director lists and writers rooms more balanced,” Berlanti said. “We’re close, if not all, with all of the superhero shows are 50 percent either women or people of diversity. We haven’t spoken a lot about it because we’ve just been focused on doing it. But it’s always rewarding for me when I get calls from other showrunners about our lists, so they can steal them away from us. It’s much more important for me now more than ever.”

And the equality is something that not just Berlanti is involved in creating. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist told the press at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that executive producers Jessica Queller and Sarah Schecter have also been involved.

“We’re all in the fight for equality and for a safer atmosphere in the working space,” Benoist said.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c, The Flash on Tuesdays at 8/7c followed by Black Lightning at 9/8c, and Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c. Legends of Tomorrow will return in February.