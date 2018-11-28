Guillermo del Toro Reveals ‘Justice League Dark’ Script Was Completed

A live-action Justice League Dark movie has been in development limbo for a few years at Warner Brothers with the project seeing the exit and a pair of directors. The first director attached to direct happened to be the Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro (Shape of Water), someone also attached to write the script.

Although he parted ways with the production, del Toro revealed earlier today that he had, in fact, completed a script for the horror tale. The fan-favorite filmmaker revealed in a series of tweets that his Justice League Dark script was completed before he exited the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After tweeting a group of projects del Toro has written that failed to get produced, the director made to sure to reiterate that all scripts were completed in full.

“To be clear these screenplays are WRITTEN, done,” del Toro tweeted. “Each of them took months or years of my life. Meetings, synopsis, beat sheets and were all written, features- 90-130 pages each.”

“These are not ‘maybes’ or ‘wish list’ items. They are done.”

Also of note was the mention of his script for the forgotten pilot for a television series on ABC featuring The Incredible Hulk. del Toro also revealed he had a finished script for Pacific Rim 2, a movie Universal eventually hired Steven DeKnight, Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, and T.S. Nowlin to write.

The project was first announced in 2013 but has remained stagnant since. After del Toro exited the project in 2014, he was quickly replaced by The Wall alum Doug Liman. Liman’s been attached to several projects in the superhero genre, including Fox’s standalone Gambit property. Liman left Justice League Dark in May 2017 due to scheduling conflicts, although he’s said he’d return to the project should Warner Brothers decide to have him back.

“I would be open to it,” Liman stated. “I have a very kind of contrarian approach to how I make things and I don’t want to do them the way other people have done them. You know, Impulse is an original take on superpower as you can imagine and still be satisfying. Because obviously there’s some things – you can be original and artsy and not…”

“Part of the reason cliches exist is because they’re satisfying to the audience so my challenge as a filmmaker has always been to do something that’s really original and still totally satisfying on a big commercial level, which I feel we’ve done with Impulse and I’d be really interested in doing that within the DC world if the right piece of material comes along.”

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st and Shazam! on April 5th, 2019.