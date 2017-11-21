‘Harley Quinn’ Adult Animated Series Announced From ‘Powerless’ Producers

Harley Quinn‘s journey will come full circle next year as the DC Comics villain is set to receive her own animated series on Warner Bros. new streaming service.

The character returns to the medium that brought her to life in a 26-episode series order for an adult cartoon from Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, as well as Dean Lorey, for the DC-branded streaming service, according to a new report from Deadline.

The series, called Harley Quinn, will join the slate of original content that includes the third season of Young Justice, called Young Justice: Outsiders, and the brand new live-action series Titans.

The report also states that actor Margot Robbie is at the top of Warner Bros. wish list to voice the character and that she is being approached for the role.

Robbie portrayed Harley Quinn’s first cinematic appearance in the Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad, and is likely to portray the character in multiple different possible spinoff projects as well as the planned sequel.

The series will be written and executive produced by Halpern, Schumacker, and Lorey. It is reported to feature Poison Ivy and other iconic DC Comics heroes and villains.

Based on the limited plot information revealed in the report, it sounds like the story will take a cue from Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin’s comic book run as part of the New 52 and DC Rebirth.

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

President of Warner Bros. Animation Sam Register will also executive produce, and Jennifer Coyle of Ehsugadee Productions will produce as well.

With Suicide Squad 2, the Mad Love movie, Gotham City Sirens, and now this, Warner Bros. appears to be capitalizing off of the character’s popularity. She also featured in the animated film Batman and Harley Quinn.

After debuting in Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn’s popularity has skyrocketed and she has become a mainstay in DC comic books, video games, and TV shows.

There was no potential release date announced with the project.