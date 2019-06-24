Harley Quinn Animated Series to Premiere at Comic-Con This Year

Birds of Prey and other DC Extended Universe films might be skipping out on San Diego Comic-Con this year, but it looks like Harley Quinn will still be factoring into the event. On Monday, Warner Bros. Television announced their schedule for the 2019 event, which includes quite a lot centered around the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series.

On Wednesday, July 17th from 6-10pm, Harley Quinn will be having its world premiere in Ballroom 20, as a part of WBTV’s larger Preview Night screening event. The animated series will be screening alongside the pilots for The CW’s Batwoman, EPiX’s Pennyworth, and FOX’s Prodigal Son, as well as a new episode for Teen Titans GO!.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harley Quinn will also be a part of DC Universe’s presentation at the event, which will take place from 7-9pm in the Indigo Ballroom. While it’s unclear exactly what from Harley Quinn will be shown at the event, the event teases “an evening of sneak peeks, first looks, and breaking news”.

The Harley Quinn animated series was given a series order in November of 2017, and will hail from Dean Lorey and Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series will star The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn.

The series’ cast also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as The Joker, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, and Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon. Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), and Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

You can check out the synopsis for the series below:

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

This will mark just the latest convention appearance for the series, after it debuted a brief teaser and its all-star cast at New York Comic Con last fall.

Are you excited to see Harley Quinn debut at SDCC 2019? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Harley Quinn is expected to debut on DC Universe sometime this fall.