New Harley Quinn Animated Series Trailer Released

Harley Quinn has been dominating the pop-culture world in recent years, and it looks like the coming months will certainly be no exception. The fan-favorite DC Comics character is set to return to the big screen in next year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — but fans will be treated to a pretty wild ride with the character before that. On Tuesday, DC Universe released the latest trailer for their Harley Quinn animated series, which will bring an R-rated take on the character and her world. The series stars The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, who attempts to make it on her own as Gotham City’s criminal “Queenpin” after she breaks up with The Joker (Alan Tudyk).

“This show is completely out of control. Harley Quinn is a blast of a character, and she’s nuts,” Cuoco explained in a recent promotional video for the series.

“Kaley really embraced the idea of ‘I’m gonna just give the craziest performance I can, and then start to figure out exactly where it should live,’” executive producer Justin Halpern added. “This is a show that has supervillains and superheroes, so it needs to have awesome battles, crazy fights, and s–t exploding.”

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon, Ron Funches (Powerless) as King Shark, Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) as The Riddler, and Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) as Damian Wayne/Robin. JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“[It’s] very progres[ive],” Cuoco said in a recent interview.

“Yes, very feminist in a way,” Bell added.

“It’s major female empowerment, it’s badass,” Cuoco said, before turning to Bell and asking “When I read the script, were you just like ‘Yes!’?’”

Harley Quinn joins a slew of new and upcoming original series on DC Universe, including Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Stargirl.

Harley Quinn will premiere on DC Universe on Friday, November 26th.