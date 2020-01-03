Harley Quinn Smiles In The Face Of Danger In Birds Of Prey New Look

Harley Quinn will be making her triumphant return to the big screen in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and now we have a brand new look at the anticipated film thanks to USA Today. In the new photo, we see Harley Quinn surrounded by thugs, most likely Black Mask’s thugs. There are 5 thugs behind her and thanks to the way she is looking away from them in a somewhat distressed way, we imagine there are more in front of her. Throughout it all though she is still smiling, and you can check out the image below.

You can also get a much better look at one of Harley’s new costumes, which features a fringe-like jacket made out of crime scene tape and what seems like tinsel, and it’s one of several very colorful getups she will be sporting in the film.

This also seems to come before another recently revealed scene that shows Harley being questioned by Black Mask (played by Ewan McGregor), and we imagine this is how he gets ahold of her. What we don’t know is why Huntress and Black Canary aren’t with her here, but this could be before they form their team. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) below.

“After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Bojana Novakovic, Jenelle McKee, Ali Wong, and Matthew Willig.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.