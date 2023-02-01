Harley Quinn Confirmed to Continue Under DC Studios

Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios announcing the first half of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, but while there were several new film and television projects to get excited about, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran also had some news about existing projects as well — including Harley Quinn. At the press event outlining the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked about the fate of the fan-favorite HBO Max animated series and Gunn made it clear that Harley's adventures will be continuing.

"We're going to keep forward with that," Gunn said.

Safran noted that the show is "fantastic", and Gunn added "Yeah, considering I'm on the show,"

Harley Quinn had already been renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max back in August of last year but given the numerous changes at Warner Bros. Discover — particularly in terms of HBO Max — there was a great deal of uncertainty about the series' longer-term fate. Gunn's comments seem to make it clear that, at least under this new direction for DC, Harley's adventures are far from over.

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," said Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max when the series received its Season 4 renewal.

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out," said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

The initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."