Kaley Cuoco Cast as Harley Quinn in Animated Series

DC Universe has found its Harley Quinn.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has been cast as the titular anti-hero in the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series. Fans got to hear Cuoco’s Harley in a surprise first look at the series revealed during tonight’s screening of the Titans pilot at New York City Comic Con. Not lucky enough to be in attendance at the screening? You can check out the Harley Quinn teaser above.

Cuoco leads a voice cast which includes Lake Bell (In a World…, Wet Hot American Summer series, Childrens Hospital), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Powerless), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Several of those actors have already done work for DC, including Tudyk and Funches’s Powerless roles, Meloni in Man of Steel, and Esposito in Batman: Assault on Arkham. Esposito has expressed interest in doing more comic book work, saying that he would have liked to appear in Suicide Squad if he had been given the chance to reprise his Assault on Arkham role.

Harley Quinn does not yet have a release date, the only idea of when the series will debut being the “coming soon” at the end of the teaser, but we do have an idea of what to expect from the series thanks to the previously released synopsis. Per that synopsis, Harley Quinn follows Harley’s adventures after she breaks up with the Joker and strikes out on her own in this new, adult animated comedy. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom.

“This is just the beginning of our journey to open up the world of DC for our fans,” Craig Hunegs, President, Warner Bros. Digital Networks said in a statement. “With new originals, digital comics, and a growing community forum, we’re delivering an immersive experience that blends page and screen, creating a place where fans can share their passions for their favorite superheroes and storylines like never before. With our first original series, Titans, debuting this month we are truly offering an exclusive experience fans have always clamored for.”

