Harley Quinn Takes a Hilarious and Shocking Dive Into Batman's Mind

"Holy post-traumatic stress, Batman!" The newest episode of Harley Quinn is now streaming on HBO Max, and it takes a deep look into the mind of Bruce Wayne/Batman (Diedrich Bader). Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Harley and Ivy recruit their old enemy Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale) to infiltrate the mind of Bruce Wayne in order to find the whereabouts of the kidnapped Frank. However, Bruce's mind proves to be a lot more difficult to break into than the minds Psycho has come in contact with in the past.

Harley, Ivy, Clayface, and Psycho enter Bruce's mind only to discover it's stuck on a loop of his parent's death. There are some hilarious jokes about how many times we've been forced to experience the death of Thomas and Martha Wayne before Harley helps break the loop by shielding young Bruce from seeing his parents die. Unfortunately, this memory tampering sends everyone except her back to the real world, and Harley remains trapped in Bruce's mind. Along the way, Harley learns a shocking truth... Bruce Wayne is Batman! They work together to help Bruce deal with some of his trauma and the truth comes out that he blames himself for his parent's death and wants to use Frank's new powers to resurrect them. Before escaping Bruce's mind, Harley promises to keep his secret. Now, Harley and her crew are being held captive in Wayne Manor. Unfortunately, it looks like his plan worked, and Thomas and Martha may have returned as zombies.

There are still two episodes left of the season, and it looks like Harley and Ivy will have to deal with Batman's big mistake. Thankfully, this won't be the crew's last adventure together. Yesterday, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fourth season.

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max, said.

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out," Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation, added.

New episodes of Harley Quinn's third season are released on HBO Max on Thursdays.