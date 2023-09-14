Harley Quinn's Season 4 Finale Finally Brings in Fan-Favorite DC Team

The season finale of Harley Quinn's fourth season is now streaming on Max, and it sets up an exciting new chapter for Harley (Kaley Cuoco), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and some of their best pals. Harley spent this season trying to be a hero after joining the Bat Family, but she never felt fully comfortable in the role and ended up quitting in last week's episode. Meanwhile, Ivy had been running things at the Legion of Doom, but Lex Luther (Giancarlo Esposito) continued to get in her way. Everything came to blows in the finale, "Killer's Block," which led to Harley and Ivy deciding to set off on their own. At the end of the episode, they meet Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) in a graveyard, only to discover the meeting was set up by Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) who proposes they form a new team... the Gotham City Sirens!

The Gotham City Sirens is a fan-favorite DC Comics team made up of Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy. They first debuted in 2009 in a series written by Paul Dini. For years, fans have been clamoring for a Gotham City Sirens movie, but nothing is officially in the works. However, the formation of the team in Harley Quinn is a delightful surprise that will hopefully lead to some excitement in the yet-confirmed Season 5.

In Harley Quinn, Batgirl reveals she is also leaving the Bat Family, which means she will be a part of this iteration of the girl squad. When Catwoman propses the name Gotham City Sirens, Ivy tries to hold on to her beloved "Cobb Squad" while Batgirl suggests "Birds of Prey." This gets a hilarious response from the group, who say that name doesn't make sense since none of them are birds.



The newly formed Gotham City Sirens instantly get their first mission when they see Nightwing's (Harvey Guillén) body has been stolen from his grave. The final moment of the finale shows Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar) and Robin (Jacob Tremblay) resurrecting Nightwing at the Lazarus Pit. A crazed, zombie-like Nightwing awakens, and immediately asked, "Where the f*ck is Harley Quinn?"

Will Harley Quinn Get a Season 5?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and co-producer Ian Hamilton hinted that Harley Quinn has yet to be greenlit for a fifth season. However, they are hoping that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will renew the show.

"Well, we don't really know at this point," Cecilia explained. "Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he's a fan of the show. We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

"This season really does a lot to flesh out the entire universe," Ian added. "By the end of the season, you don't know where they're going to go just because we fleshed out the Harley Quinn-specific DC universe so much over the course of this season. You really could go anywhere."

