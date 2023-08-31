Harley Quinn Delivers Another Perfect Snyderverse Joke

Harley Quinn has always thrived when it comes to poking fun at DC and other big names in pop culture. One of their most famous moments came in the Season 2 episode "Batman's Back, Man" when two dudes wearing shirts that read "Release the Snyder Cut" and "The Last Jedi Is Not Canon" complained that the show didn't feature enough Batman. Of course, this was before Zack Snyder's Justice League was released after a longstanding fan campaign. This week, Harley Quinn delivered another quick but hilarious joke about the "Snyderverse."

The fourth season of Harley Quinn just released its eighth episode on Max, and it saw Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) returning from 2048 too late to prevent the apocalypse. The sun had been blotted out, leaving Gotham moody and muted, which are words that could be used to describe the projects of Zack Snyder. When Harley and Ivy return to Gotham, they see the chaos unfolding, and Ivy says, "F*ck, we're gone a few days and the Synderverse people took over." It's a silly jab, but one that many DC fans will get a kick out of. You can check out Harley Quinn's apocalyptic color palette below:

(Photo: DC/MAX)

Who Started Harley Quinn's Apocalypse?

Turns out, the apocalypse can be blamed on Lex Luther (Giancarlo Esposito). The villain claimed he planned to fix the ozone layer with an "Earth Saver" device, but needed Volcana's (Jeannie Tirado) powers for it to work. Since Ivy was in the future, Nora Freeze (Rachel Dratch) attempted to fend off Lex by hiding Volcana, but he locked them in the Legion of Doom's headquarters along with Captain Cold (Ben Levin) and King Shark (Ron Funches). In an attempt to explode their way out, they gave Lex the tools he needed to use his device. However, his plans to thicken the ozone caused a blackout of the sun.

At the end of the episode, Harley and Ivy return in the midst of the chaos. Superman (James Wolk) quickly shows up, but is rendered powerless without the sun. He asks for directions to the nearest tanning salon when Ivy wonders, "Did Lex do all this just to f*ck Superman?" Harley replies," I've done worse to f*ck less, but still, that is some petty sh*t."

Are you enjoying the fourth season of Harley Quinn? Tell us in the comments!