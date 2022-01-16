Harley Quinn Showrunner Reacts to Peacemaker’s Debut on HBO Max

When it comes to DC content, HBO Max is filled with exciting content. The streaming service’s newest show is Peacemaker, which dropped its first three episodes earlier this week. The new series is a spin-off of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and follows John Cena in the titular role. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.” Another beloved DC show that recently got renewed for a third season by HBO Max is Harley Quinn, the animated series that follows Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and the rest of their crew’s Gotham shenanigans. Yesterday, Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to praise Peacemaker.

“Well, the first three episodes of #Peacemaker on @hbomax are an absolute deranged delight. I would expect nothing less from @JamesGunn and team. #Eagly is a star, and I look forward to any and everything he does for whatever is left of his 20-year average bald eagle lifespan,” Schumacker wrote. In the comments, @thismyshow suggested, “I request a Eagly/Harley Quinn cross over please.” Schumacker replied, “He’s likely out for revenge after Harley & Ivy took out his cousin when they stole Wonder Woman’s Invisible Jet.” You can check out Schumacker’s tweet below:

https://twitter.com/PMSchumacker/status/1482594008433979393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Back in October, fans got the first glimpse at Harley Quinn‘s third season during DC FanDome. Since they began work on the third season, Schumacker has shared some fun teases about the animated show, including “red carpet looks” for Harley and Poison Ivy.

As for Peacemaker, the new also includes The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. In addition to Cena, the series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

What did you think of Peacemaker‘s debut? Are you excited for Harley Quinn to return? What other DC projects are you looking forward to the most in 2022? Tell us in the comments!

The first three episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays. Harley Quinn is expected to return sometime this year.