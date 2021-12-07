Harley Quinn Actor Ron Funches Promises More Romance for Poison Ivy in Season 3





Harley Quinn star Ron Funches is promising more romance for Poison Ivy in Season 3. The HBO Max show has been a huge hit, and the relationship between the two villains plays a role in that. PopCulture.com spoke to the comedian about what’s coming next and he seemed to agree that people really love the Harley and Ivy dynamic. That’s why it’s so exciting to hear that there will be even more romance in the upcoming season. But, the creators aren’t leaving the action behind either. Wild fights and over-the-top violence are also Harley Quinn‘s bread and butter. Can’t forget about those. It’s shaping up to be a bunch of laughs on the streaming platform. Check out what the star had to say about it down below

“I think people really fell in love with it and the fact of them getting together near the end of the season is a beautiful thing and just watching them grow together as a relationship, I think, is what you’re going to see a lot in the next season,” he explained to PopCulture.

For those worried about the status of their relationships, creators Patrick Schumacher and Justin Halpern opened up to Comicbook.com about what fans could expect in Season three as well.

“I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city,” Halpern explained. “I think we’re going to see… we’re going to dive a little more into Ivy’s life and then history. Origins. I think we’re going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we’ve really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, ‘Yes, definitely want to do those things’”

He added, “I know we don’t want to do a ‘Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?’ thing. I don’t think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see… I mean, there’ll be, obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don’t think we want that to be… we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don’t think we want to do that for a third season. So that’s what we don’t want to do.”

