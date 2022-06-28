Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer Released for HBO Max

Get ready to go back on the Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, because the latest look at Harley Quinn Season 3 has officially arrived. On Tuesday, HBO Max unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming new season of the fan-favorite animated series, ahead of its previously-reported summer release date. The series, which is inspired by the characters from DC Comics, focuses on a single Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), who sets off to make it on her own in Gotham City alongside a ragtag group of friends. The series features the voice talents of Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, J. B. Smoove, and Alan Tudyk.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Harley Quinn since the sophomore season last debuted in 2020, especially after the epic romantic step in Harley and Ivy's relationship in the end of Season 2. As showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern told ComicBook.com at the time, Season 3 has the potential to cover a lot of things.

We’re living #Harlivy ever after, b*tches!



Catch Season 3 of my show only on @HBOMax July 28th! pic.twitter.com/jkczH4SY2f — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 28, 2022

"I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city," Halpern said. "I think we're going to see... we're going to dive a little more into Ivy's life and then history. Origins. I think we're going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we've really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, 'Yes, definitely want to do those things'"

He continued, "I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do."

Reports have indicated that Season 3 will include a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing, and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

Are you excited for Season 3 of the Harley Quinn animated series? What do you think of the first trailer for Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Harley Quinn will premiere on HBO Max sometime this summer.