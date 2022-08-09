Harley Quinn, Titans Report Is Good News for HBO Max Future

While recent cuts made by Warner Bros. Discovery have left fans worried about the fates of not only in-development DC projects but established ones for HBO Max as well, a new report suggests that shows such as Harley Quinn and Titans may just weather this storm — and it's good news for DC's HBO Max future. On Tuesday, a new report from TVLine indicated that that while DC is making some difficult decisions regarding the film slate as part of a 10-year plan for DC Films, DC-based offerings remain "a huge priority" for HBO Max.

Per the report, the outlet says it has heard that a fourth Season of the animated Harley Quinn is "a very safe bet" at HBO Max and also noted that they were hearing good things about the upcoming fourth season of Titans which is currently filming in Toronto. As for other DC-based shows, Pennyworth Season 3 is reportedly just awaiting its release date, and James Gunn has insisted that Peacemaker's second season is on track. There was no real update on Doom Patrol, which was renewed for a fourth season last year.

All of this is good news for HBO Max, as well as DC fans, who have been a bit nervous about the future of DC programming on the streamer. Last week, HBO Max scrapped the Batgirl movie that had been intended for the platform and also revealed that HBO Max and discovery+ are set to merge next year as well. It was also recently confirmed that at least one DC project, Strange Tales, had been quietly cancelled, though reportedly that cancellation happened prior to the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.

The report also indicated another bit of good news for DC fans. The Green Lantern HBO Max series is reportedly "very much alive" and moving forward. Green Lantern will be set across multiple points in time, and will star Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Deep Water) as Guy Gardner, and Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Alan Scott, with Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, The Crown) previously rumored to be portraying Sinestro. The series is also expected to feature Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Killowog, and a newly-created character named Bree Jarta. Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim are co-writers and executive producers, with Seth Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner and co-writer/executive producer. Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg are also executive producers.

