Doom Patrol Renewed For Season 4, New Midseason Trailer Released at DC FanDome

DC FanDome returned for its second year on Saturday with the fan-favorite virtual event celebrating what’s new from the DC universe across film, television, comics, video games, and more. As a part of the celebration, the event offered fans a new look at the popular HBO Max series Doom Patrol — as well as the news that the series has been renewed for a fourth season. Doom Patrol recently returned for its third season, presenting a new set of challenges for its misfit, would-be team of heroes.

The third season of Doom Patrol picks up immediately after the events of Season 2, with Dorothy (Abi Monterey) confronting the Candlemaker. However, while Dorothy emerges victorious having made peace with the entity, it’s a short-lived victory when the team realizes it’s suffered a massive loss with the death of Niles “The Chief” Caulder (Timothy Dalton). With the Doom Patrol at a difficult crossroads, each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. It’s a situation that only gets more challenging when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.



But of course, Madame Rouge isn’t the only complication the team faces in Season 3. There’s the Brotherhood of Evil, Sisterhood of Dada, and so much more. Even for all of the challenges, though, series star Matt Bomer has previously teased that there is a lot of character growth in Season 3 as well, particularly for his character Larry Trainor with Bomer saying that the season closes the loop on Larry’s trauma.



“I love that group and those writers never fail to blow me away with what they come up with because they somehow find ways to outdo themselves, but it’s never ungrounded. It’s never so outlandish that it’s outside of the realm of possibility — I think it would be hard-pressed to find anything out of the realm of possibility for the show at this point,” Bomer said. “This season, particularly for Larry and what he’s going through, is just so fun to get to play and I feel like the writing is stronger than ever on the show.”



He continued, “I wish I were down there in person more often but I also love the freedom of getting to find Larry in the booth as well. I love it and I think fans are really going to love what’s to come this season. Season 2 obviously dealt with trauma and this season kind of closes the loop on that because we had to finish early but also going to these new places with all the characters.”



Doom Patrol Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes arriving each Thursday.