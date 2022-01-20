Harley Quinn Twitter Account Trolls Batman and Peacemaker

The fourth episode of Peacemaker, “The Choad Less Traveled,” is now streaming on HBO Max. The new DC series is a follow-up to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and stars John Cena in the titular role. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.” Many people have taken to social media to tweet about Peacemaker, including the official account for Harley Quinn. The animated series’ account shared some art by @Joe_Taft_ with a hilarious caption.

The images include a screenshot of Harley and Batman from Harley Quinn alongside fan art featuring Harley and Peacemaker. “My new favorite hobby is standing next to self-absorbed men with crippling daddy issues,” Harley Quinn commented. “Love the art even if it means I have to stand next to P*ssmaker.” The post caught the attention of James Gunn, who simply replied with a “Haha.” You can check out the post below:

My new favorite hobby is standing next to self-absorbed men with crippling daddy issues 🤩 https://t.co/H0UFgQYdPV — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) January 19, 2022

Last week, Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to praise Peacemaker.

“Well, the first three episodes of #Peacemaker on @hbomax are an absolute deranged delight. I would expect nothing less from @JamesGunn and team. #Eagly is a star, and I look forward to any and everything he does for whatever is left of his 20-year average bald eagle lifespan,” Schumacker wrote. In the comments, @thismyshow suggested, “I request a Eagly/Harley Quinn cross over please.” Schumacker replied, “He’s likely out for revenge after Harley & Ivy took out his cousin when they stole Wonder Woman’s Invisible Jet.”

Back in October, fans got the first glimpse at Harley Quinn‘s upcoming third season during DC FanDome. Since they began work on the third season, Schumacker has shared some fun teases about the animated show, including “red carpet looks” for Harley and Poison Ivy.

As for Peacemaker, the new also includes The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. In addition to Cena, the series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The first four episodes of Peacemaker and the first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on HBO Max.