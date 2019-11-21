HBO Max Instagram Account Likes ReleaseTheSnyderCut Post

There’s been a flood of support recently for the release of the Snyder Cut, which is, of course, the much talked about original cut of Justice League from director Zack Snyder. It’s been going on for quite a while now, but recently many have come out in support of it, and we even theorized that it should come out and find a home on Warner Bros’ upcoming streaming service HBO Max. It seems things are moving in the right direction if you read the tea leaves, or in this case, the follows of Instagram, as the Release the Snyder Cut account noticed a post from them was liked by the official HBO Max Instagram account. That same account is now following Snyder’s official account on the service, and if you put those together, well, it certainly is interesting.

“After Warner Brothers now following Zack Snyder on Twitter again, and HBO Max liking my lastest post about it, I’d say we may have actually won this!! 😍 All of the noise that everyone in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement made this past week, following the 2 year anniversary of the Justice League movie, and 2 year crusade for Zack Snyder’s original version, was in fact, the last push in getting @wbpictures to finally release it. I honestly think we did it. I’m expecting an announcement before the year is out. I hope I’m right! 🙏🏻✊🏻💪🏻♥️💯🏁 @hbomax #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnyder”

On the most recent episode of ComicBookNation, the possibility of a Snyder Cut of Justice League showing up on HBO Max came up in conversation. It would be quite the exclusive boon to help draw people to the service, and it’s literally exclusive because no one else has access to it.

🚨 Official @hbomax Instagram account account liked a post from #ReleaseTheSnyderCut showing that both WarnerBros Twitter accounts following Zack again.

📍 This is the first time #HBOMax get involved. pic.twitter.com/H4jBIWYN5b — HBO Max News (@HBOmaxNews) November 21, 2019

It would also be far cheaper to do that than release it for a theatrical run, though that could always follow in a special screening type situation if reactions to the cut are good.

Snyder’s shared lots of little details, concept art, and storyboards from his original vision for Justice League, which featured not only Darkseid but also time travel, Green Lanterns, and more, so the curiosity appeal is there for the cut. Hopefully, we’ll get to see it someday.

