It Was Really John Cena Playing Motley Crue’s Home Sweet Home On Piano In Peacemaker

John Cena really played Motley Crue’s Home Sweet Home on the piano during the latest episode of Peacemaker. A lot of fans were surprised by the musical talent on display during this part of the story. Peacemaker had one of its most brutal outings yet and this offered a nice coda to rest the story on before things got hectic next week. However, WWE fans might already be aware that Cena is a man of many talents. Eagle-eyed fans will remember that James Gunn would often post clips of the star playing the piano during the production of Peacemaker. All that practice truly paid off in the latest episode. The HBO Max show has truly shined when it comes to the soundtrack. Check out what Gunn wrote on Twitter down below.

“For those of you asking, yes, that was really @JohnCena playing the piano version of Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home” in the latest episode of #Peacemaker. It has been added to the Peacemaker Official Playlist, or you can listen to it directly here:,” Gunn wrote.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Cena ahead of Peacemaker’s premiere. The WWE star talked about taking a different approach to the character when contrasted to a lot of traditional efforts in superhero movies.

“It’s great. It’s the first time I’ve ever taken an IP or a character into an extended look besides WWE’s John Cena,” Cena said. “So that’s really fun, to be able to embrace the patience of not having to rush through everything in an hour and 45 minutes to two and a half hours. It’s a different approach, but it’s one that I like because I like being able to take a breath and soak in the nuances of what it might be going on. So it is a different approach, but it’s one that I prefer.”

If you ask Gunn, there’s still so much more to cover with Peacemaker. So, if there’s an opportunity for another season, he’d love to take it.

“We weren’t going to make even a first season, unless James felt like he could do something unique that was not like anything else on television,” Peacemaker producer Peter Safran explained in an interview. “I don’t think there’s going to be a season two unless James can come up with the creative on it that would really flip the script, that would really be something different. He really does not want to repeat himself ever. And I do know that working with John and the rest of the crew and cast was such a special experience for James. He loved every minute of it. So if we could figure out the creative, I would hope there would be a second season.”

