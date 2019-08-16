He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse Announced by DC Comics

By the Greyskull(s), the adventures of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe increases exponentially this year! The partnership between DC Comics and Mattel continues in an all-new miniseries. Get ready for universes to collide in the new comic He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse!

The six-issue series will be written by Tim Seeley with art by Dan Fraga and Richard Friend, and will show a desperate union of different versions of He-Man from across the multiverse to take on a new threat, and they’ll need help from Skeletor to be achieve victory! Check out the full press release below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As revealed in the November solicitations, DC and Mattel are teaming up once again to chronicle new adventures of Eternia’s greatest champion in HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE MULTIVERSE, a six-issue limited series debuting in November. Writer Tim Seeley, artists Dan Fraga and Richard Friend, along with cover artist Inhyuk Lee join forces to tell this tale of heroes making their last stand to protect their kingdoms against an impossible threat. In their desperation, they’re forced to risk their futures by reaching out to an unlikely and potentially dangerous ally.

“The Masters of the Universe franchise continues with the all-new comic book series, He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse,” said Rob David, VP of Mattel. “With multiple He-Mans working together from different dimensions to save the multiverse, this series created in partnership with the expert writers and illustrators from DC Comics will be sure to delight new and old fans alike, while adding an entirely new dimension to the Power of Grayskull.”

The scourge of Anti-Eternia is unleashed on the Multiverse bent on utter destruction. Each version of Eternia has fallen in the wake of his devastation as he steals its power and grows stronger. Now it’s up to a rag-tag team of surviving He-Men from across the multiverse to stem the tide, but to do so they’ll have to recruit the one man in existence that might help them win: Prince Keldor, the man who would be Skeletor!

“DC has had a long-standing and exciting partnership with Mattel in bringing the adventures of He-Man to comics and our fans,” said Hank Kanalz, SVP, Publishing Strategy and Support Services. “DC also knows what it means to showcase characters from across its own multiverse; I’m looking forward to seeing the different iterations of He-Man and other Masters of the Universe characters in this series.”

On sale November 20, this 32-page debut issue also features a variant cover by interior artist Dan Fraga and is priced at $3.99.