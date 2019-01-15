Superman Actor Henry Cavill Shares His Latest Magazine Cover

It’s unclear exactly when Henry Cavill will next suit up as Superman, but he’s looking pretty snazzy on a new magazine cover.

Cavill recently took to Instagram to share his latest magazine cover, which is on the new issue of GQ Germany. In the photo’s caption, Cavill hypes up the magazine profile quite a bit, while also joking about how rusty his ability to speak German is.

Cavill’s career has gone through some pretty interesting developments over the past year, including a standout role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout!, and being cast in the lead role in Netflix’s The Witcher. Of course, that has been shrouded in a bit of drama, with reports last fall suggesting that he would be departing his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

Since then, it’s been theorized that the whole drama was essentially blown out of proportion, although another film with him as Superman reportedly isn’t being seen as an immediate priority for Warner Bros.

“I just talked to Henry,” Jason Momoa, who co-starred with Cavill in Justice League, said in an interview last month. “He’s absolutely not [leaving the character]. He loves the character. He’s not. One hundred percent.”

But if Henry does end up playing the Man of Steel again, it sounds like it will be with somewhat of a new approach, especially after the hubbub that surrounded Justice League.

“I think all these things have their place and their time,” Cavillexplained last year. “There are many reasons why the audience have responded in the way they responded. It’s all lessons learned.”

