Henry Cavill Has Not Seen A Snyder Cut Of Justice League

Over two years since the release of the Justice League movie by Warner Bros, the fan demand has only gotten stronger for the fabled “Snyder Cut,” a version of the movie that reportedly exists and is much closer to what original director Zack Snyder intended with the film. A few weeks ago the support reached a fever pitch as fans expressed their interest in seeing it released, with several cast members from the film also chiming in to show their support including Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke), and even creatives not involved in the film like Marvel’s Simu Liu and Fantastic Four director Josh Trank. One major member of the Justice League however didn’t throw his weight behind it and has doubts about the whole thing.

In a recent interview with FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy, Henry Cavill was asked about the movement to see this alternate version of the film and whether it was something he’d seen or even wanted to see. The actor had an unexpected response, especially compared to his co-stars.

“I have not seen any Snyder Cut, I don’t know if there’s anything that exists that is a Snyder Cut. I’m sure there’s footage out there which has probably been pieced together over the years. I’m always interested to see how that stuff turns out but that is very much a chapter of my past, I would rather talk about what is going to happen in the future. The future of Superman, how I can express that character from the comic books, which ties in nicely to Man of Steel. Man of Steel, I really like that movie, and I’d like to be able to tell the story where it was left at that point.”

Cavill’s comments might seem like he’s throwing water on the interest in this alternate version, but they remain consistent with what he has said before. Speaking in an interview last summer about the prospect of such a version of Justice League existing, Cavill

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” the actor previously said. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Despite Cavill’s answer about the release of the fabled alternate cut, Zack Snyder himself remains vocal about hoping to see it released, telling a fan last week to not loose hope. The filmmaker has continued to look back on the project since its theatrical debut, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. During New York Comic Con, Snyder revealed that Martian Manhunter would have appeared in his version of the film. Following the passing of his daughter, Snyder exited the project and the film was completed by Joss Whedon, who took it in a very different direction. As time passes, more of those differences are being exposed, one black and white photo posted to the Vero app at a time. Despite the support, one anonymous insider called the film’s release “a pipe dream,” saying “there’s no way it’s ever happening.”