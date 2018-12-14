Jason Momoa Says Henry Cavill Is “Absolutely Not” Leaving Superman Role

While there has been no official word as to whether or not Henry Cavill will be vacating the role of Superman in the live-action DC universe, one of his Justice League co-stars seems to have a pretty definitive answer regarding the Caped Crusader’s future.

During the red carpet premiere of Aquaman on Wednesday night, Jason Momoa was asked if Cavill was indeed leaving the franchise, and he quickly shut it down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just talked to Henry,” Momoa told ET. “He’s absolutely not [leaving the character]. He loves the character. He’s not. One hundred percent.”

This is certainly good news for DC fans, but it also raises a couple of eyebrows. Just a few days ago, Momoa was asked a very similar question by HuffPost regarding Cavill and Ben Affleck’s DC roles going forward, and the actor responded by saying he understood if they were ready to move on.

“If they’re both out, then listen: It’s just the place they’re at in their careers,” Momoa said. “I mean, how many has Henry done? He’s done three? Yeah, I mean, like, you want to move on.”

Those are two very different responses within a span of less than a week. That’s not to say Momoa doesn’t know what he’s talking about, but his recent chat with Cavill must have really laid things out clearly, because to say he’s confident in his co-star’s future would be an understatement.

The questions surrounding Cavill’s future began back in September, when a report was released online stating that Cavill was on his way out as Superman, suggesting that there wasn’t another Superman movie on the way and that Cavill had become frustrated with Warner Bros. after a dispute regarding a cameo in Shazam! Shortly after the report, Cavill’s manager shared a cryptic message on social media suggesting that he wasn’t necessarily done with the role. Cavill only added to that speculation when he shared a video on Instagram playing with a Superman toy.

Later that day, Warner Bros. released an official statement on the matter.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films. we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

Do you think Henry Cavill will continue his role as Superman? Let us know in the comments!