Here’s What Ciaran Hinds Could Look Like As Steppenwolf In Justice League

This weekend, DC fans were overjoyed with the word that Ciaran Hinds had been cast as Steppenwolf in the upcoming Justice League film. Not only is Hinds a a veteran actor, but Steppenwolf is the villain many had been hoping for.

One of the biggest complaints about the connected universe at DC is that many of the big characters and storylines have felt rushed. For this reason, fans were concerned that Justice League would skip right over Steppenwolf, and go directly to fighting Darkseid.

Steppenwolf’s announcement comes as a relief, and it’s great that we will get to see such a talented actor play the part.

Ciaran Hinds is well-known for his portrayal of Mance Raydar on Game Of Thrones, as well as his small role in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Pt. 2, where he played the brother of Albus Dumbledore. Hinds has also had major roles in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Munich, and John Carter.

A fan artist by the name of BossLogic, whom we’ve featured on ComicBook.com many times, has been at it again. With the latest in a series of fan casting adaptations, the artist shared his iteration of Steppenwolf on Twitter.

Steppenwolf will be largely CGI in Justice League, and Hinds will be called upon to provide the voice for the character. It’s likely they will also use facial expressions from the actor as well.

Hinds is no stranger to voice acting, and you may recognize his pipes from a much friendlier film. Ciaran was voiced Pabbie in the Disney Animation hit, Frozen.

Justice League is set to release on November 17, 2017.

