Here’s What The Rock Could Look Like As Black Adam

While the DC Cinematic Universe continues to gain momentum, the oft talked about Shazam project seems to always lurk just outside of reach, even with a superstar like Dwayne The Rock Johnson attached to star as Black Adam.

That hasn’t quelled fan fervor for the project, however, and while there isn’t much new information to consume at the moment, the talented artist BossLogic has delivered an updated look at what Dwayne Johnson might appear like in the role, which you can view in the gallery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BossLogic created two versions, the first sans hood and with volumes of power emanating from hs eyes, and the second version which features a hood and power coursing through his hands. Whichever version you prefer, The Rock looks quite imposing either way, and this is a significant upgrade from BossLogic’s last rendition of The Rock as Black Adam back in 2014. That version was fine but referenced a more Attitude Era Rock, and this version is much more accurate to who the star is now.

You might notice there is a second character in the header, which BossLogic based on actor Alan Ritchson. Ritchson recently made a comment on his social media that got fans thinking he is possibly involved with the film in some way, and thus BossLogic recreated him in ten title role of Shazam. He is again featured in both unhooded and hooded versions, and it should be said just how slick this rendition of the costume is. If this was the final look they went for in the film, it wouldn’t be a bad choice.

You can view both Ritchson versions in the gallery. While we are harkening back to the past with Black Adam, BossLogic also created an earlier version of Shazam that featured the Rock’s old rival John Cena, which is pretty fantastic in itself. That said, the military haircut would have to go.