How a Short-Lived Sitcom Prepared Jack Dylan Grazer for ‘Shazam!’

When It Chapter Two hits later this year, it will not be the first time Shazam! star Jack Dylan Grazer has had to split time with an older version of himself. Rather, that honor goes to Me, Myself, and I, a sitcom in which Grazer played the youngest of three different versions of the same character (the others being Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette). The experience not only prepared him for It (and for the potential arrival of Freddy Freeman’s superhero identity down the line) but changed the way he saw what Asher Angel and Zachary Levi were doing when they played two sides of the same coin in Billy Batson and Shazam.

“Yeah, it’s really cool,” Grazer said during a visit to the set of Shazam!. “I did a show called Me, Myself and I, and I got to see my older self and that’s really, really cool to emulate or have that other person emulate my mannerisms and the way I act, it’s really fun.” Such an experience could also help Grazer prep for the possibility of his character getting a superheroic doppelganger. While producers have been careful to avoid talking about the potential for the “Marvel Family” (so called becuase, in the comics, the character now known as Shazam went by the name Captain Marvel from his creation in the ’40s until 2011), it is well known that in the source material, Freddy becomes a thinner, blue-costumed sidekick to Billy’s heroic alter-ego.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the internet, Me, Myself, and I follows the life of Alex Riley, an inventor, businessman and Chicago Bulls fan, at three points in his life: as a 14-year-old who moves with his mother to Los Angeles in 1991 to live with his new stepfather and stepbrother; as a 40-year-old dealing with the breakup of his marriage and being a single father in the present day, while trying to navigate his way out of “inventor’s block”; and as a 65-year-old in 2042 who has just retired from his immensely successful company and reconnected with his childhood love.

Grazer will appear again in It Chapter Two, out in theaters on September 6. His older self in that movie will be played by The Wire‘s James Ransone. Shazam is now in theaters; Joker arrives on October 4, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!