Batman, Grown Ups & Every Other Movie Leaving Hulu in March 2022

There may still be almost two weeks left in the month of February, but Hulu got the ball rolling on March this week by revealing the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup next month. Unfortunately, those monthly “coming soon” lists also come with some bad news, as they include the titles that will be leaving the service in the coming weeks as well. There are quite a few big films exiting Hulu throughout the month of March.

Perhaps the most notable losses in March are the four Tim Burton-era Batman films. Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin were all added to Hulu’s lineup just this year, but they’ll be leaving on March 31st.

On the same day the Batman films are departing, Hulu is also losing the likes of The Sandlot, Grown Ups, Star Trek Beyond, Major League, Sixteen Candles, and several others.

Here’s the full list of movies leaving Hulu next month:

MARCH 4

Beirut

Iron Mask

MARCH 11

I Met a Girl

MARCH 12

My Best Friend’s Girl

MARCH 13

The Man Who Shot Liberty Vance

MARCH 14

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

MARCH 15

The Master

Quills

Step

MARCH 17

Gemini Man

MARCH 20

G.I. Jane

MARCH 23

The Addams Family (2019)

MARCH 24

Soldiers of Fortune

MARCH 25

Judy

MARCH 31

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

Baby Mama

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beaches

Beerfest

Beethoven

Betthoven’s 2nd

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Big Top Pee-Wee

Blo

Blue Velvet

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Casualties of War

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

The Crazies

Cujo

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dance Flick

Date Night

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Toil and Trouble

Dunsten Checks in

Edwards Scissorhands

The Firm

Flatliners

The Freshman

Furry Vengeance

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Grown Ups

Head of State

Hitman: Agent 47

The Holiday

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Impossible

Internal Affairs

Jagged Edge

The King of Comedy

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Too

Look Who’s Talking Now

Major League

Midnight in Paris

The Missing

Moon

Moulin Rouge

Not Easily Broken

The Omen

Panic Room

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phenomenon

Platoon Leader

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Revolutionary Road

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Safe

The Sandlot

Second Act

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Noon

Single White Female

Sixteen Candles

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek Beyond

Stick It

Sweet Home Alabama

Sydney White

The Tailor of Panama

Terms of Endearment

Vertical Limit

Victor Frankenstein

The Wackness

When in Rome

Where Hope Grows

Whiplash

Within

The Woman in Black

Are you disappointed to see these movies exit Hulu? Let us know in the comments!