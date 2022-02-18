Batman, Grown Ups & Every Other Movie Leaving Hulu in March 2022

There may still be almost two weeks left in the month of February, but Hulu got the ball rolling on March this week by revealing the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup next month. Unfortunately, those monthly “coming soon” lists also come with some bad news, as they include the titles that will be leaving the service in the coming weeks as well. There are quite a few big films exiting Hulu throughout the month of March.
Perhaps the most notable losses in March are the four Tim Burton-era Batman films. Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin were all added to Hulu’s lineup just this year, but they’ll be leaving on March 31st.
On the same day the Batman films are departing, Hulu is also losing the likes of The Sandlot, Grown Ups, Star Trek Beyond, Major League, Sixteen Candles, and several others.
Here’s the full list of movies leaving Hulu next month:
MARCH 4
Beirut
Iron Mask
MARCH 11
I Met a Girl
MARCH 12
My Best Friend’s Girl
MARCH 13
The Man Who Shot Liberty Vance
MARCH 14
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
MARCH 15
The Master
Quills
Step
MARCH 17
Gemini Man
MARCH 20
G.I. Jane
MARCH 23
The Addams Family (2019)
MARCH 24
Soldiers of Fortune
MARCH 25
Judy
MARCH 31
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
Baby Mama
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beaches
Beerfest
Beethoven
Betthoven’s 2nd
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Big Top Pee-Wee
Blo
Blue Velvet
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Casualties of War
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
The Crazies
Cujo
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dance Flick
Date Night
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Double, Toil and Trouble
Dunsten Checks in
Edwards Scissorhands
The Firm
Flatliners
The Freshman
Furry Vengeance
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Grown Ups
Head of State
Hitman: Agent 47
The Holiday
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Love You, Beth Cooper
The Impossible
Internal Affairs
Jagged Edge
The King of Comedy
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Too
Look Who’s Talking Now
Major League
Midnight in Paris
The Missing
Moon
Moulin Rouge
Not Easily Broken
The Omen
Panic Room
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phenomenon
Platoon Leader
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Revolutionary Road
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
The Royal Tenenbaums
Safe
The Sandlot
Second Act
Seven Pounds
Shanghai Noon
Single White Female
Sixteen Candles
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek Beyond
Stick It
Sweet Home Alabama
Sydney White
The Tailor of Panama
Terms of Endearment
Vertical Limit
Victor Frankenstein
The Wackness
When in Rome
Where Hope Grows
Whiplash
Within
The Woman in Black
