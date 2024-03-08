International Women's Day: Celebrities and More Honor Their Favorite Characters
March 8th marks International Women's Day.
Happy International Women's Day! March 8th is the day to celebrate women all over the world. While many people are honoring the women in their lives and the real-life ladies who inspire them, other folks are taking to social media to celebrate the fictional women who mean so much to them. We've seen fans of DC, Marvel, Star Wars, and more take to Twitter to pay tribute to their favorite gals. There's even been some online interactions between iconic women, including Miss Piggy and Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.
"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the incredible, divine, supremely talented, dazzling, and stunning ladies out there who make this world go round! Moi is so proud of each and every one of vous," The Muppets star shared on Twitter. "Right back atcha, sister! #InternationalWomensDay," Carter replied. You can check out the posts below:
Right back atcha, sister! #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/xh9NuDmr4e pic.twitter.com/7aHDamwdFB— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) March 8, 2024
You can view tweets from fans of various franchises and more celebrating Happy International Women's Day below...
Women Are Super
Happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/ExZTPsseEx— Supertrouxa (@thayrine) March 8, 2024
Women Rule in Every Galaxy
happy #internationalwomensday to them. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KzrvJb95wH— kat (@katjetsu) March 8, 2024
Who's Who of Cool Women
Science leads at UNIT – and so do the women 💪 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8kXywlcEi1— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 8, 2024
Dare We Say We Love Them All?
From the women of #SavedDaredevil, to the women of #Daredevil: Happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/6hmEf6aAlx— Team #SavedDaredevil (@SavedDaredevil) March 8, 2024
Girl Power Indeed
Sending love to all the strong brave girls & women who inspire me every day #internationalwomensday ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/rb6858M3LE— tara strong (@tarastrong) March 8, 2024
Where My Gamer Gals At?
Borderlands wouldn't be the same without these badasses! Happy #InternationalWomensDay! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/oV3MApXiMM— Borderlands (@Borderlands) March 8, 2024
I Had To
Happy International Women's Day! pic.twitter.com/Kvrtq7azGp— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 8, 2024
We Can't Forget The Anime Ladies
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Celebrate with us and share your favorite female characters in anime! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uwtR7jtedW— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 8, 2024
Kim Wexler Hive Rise
Happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/AlDIf3aNB8— better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) March 8, 2024
International Icons
Happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Z6xPoMXOqj— Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) March 8, 2024
Choose Your Fighter
happy #InternationalWomensDay to the girls in avatar: the last airbender putting men in their place pic.twitter.com/TNmNzTibU3— j. ☾ (@firelorddany) March 8, 2024
Final Girls Forever
horror films written/directed by women #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/6AAQkO5U7E— 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 🪦 (@horrorsthetics) March 8, 2024
Now That's Power
It's HER day #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/MpjrLsAliW— b ✷ #TheMarvels (@house0fdanvers) March 8, 2024
How are you celebrating International Women's Day? Tell us in the comments!