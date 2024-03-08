International Women's Day: Celebrities and More Honor Their Favorite Characters

Happy International Women's Day! March 8th is the day to celebrate women all over the world. While many people are honoring the women in their lives and the real-life ladies who inspire them, other folks are taking to social media to celebrate the fictional women who mean so much to them. We've seen fans of DC, Marvel, Star Wars, and more take to Twitter to pay tribute to their favorite gals. There's even been some online interactions between iconic women, including Miss Piggy and Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the incredible, divine, supremely talented, dazzling, and stunning ladies out there who make this world go round! Moi is so proud of each and every one of vous," The Muppets star shared on Twitter. "Right back atcha, sister! #InternationalWomensDay," Carter replied. You can check out the posts below:

You can view tweets from fans of various franchises and more celebrating Happy International Women's Day below...