Internet Reacts To Batwoman’s New CW Series

It looks like Batwoman is the next hero to debut on the CW, and fans are definitely intrigued by her upcoming series.

In case you missed the news, The CW has greenlit development on a Batwoman television series that would debut in 2019, though it still needs to be officially picked up of course. The character is set to debut in this year’s big CW DC Universe crossover, so odds are CW will gauge reaction to the character once that hits, helping to inform their decision to move forward with the project.

Kate Kane is the woman behind the cowl of Batwoman, and the series will put her in the role of Gotham’s protector. There’s no mention of Batman, but obviously, he exists in the universe, so odds are he would at least be referred to in the series.

Kane will be a lesbian in the show just like in the comics, and her conflicts with past demons will also be along for the ride.

The character has been a fan favorite in the comics and ironically debuted there much like she will on The CW. She first surfaced in the 52 weekly series (specifically Week #7) and once fans saw her costume they couldn’t get enough. It wouldn’t be until Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams III’s run on the character though that she would really gain a foundation, as the duo filled out the character’s history with some gorgeous visuals to boot.

Since then the character of Kate Kane has been an important part of the DCU, most recently playing a big role in leading Batman’s newest team of Gotham protectors in Detective Comics as well as holding down her own solo series.

Now she’s heading to the world of television, and fans are excited and cautious about how she will fare. Hit the next slide to see how fans are reacting to the news!

More Black Lightning Please!

Batwoman will join several other DC projects over at The CW, but for many fans, there are only a few of them that they want Batwoman modeled after, and one of them is Black Lightning.

I’m begging you, CW. Puh-LEASE… make it like Black Lightning. And not the rest of the Arrowverse. Please?! #Batwoman https://t.co/Zi41yY08pN — Ellen Vermoens (@WinterSongbird) July 17, 2018

“I’m begging you, CW. Puh-LEASE… make it like Black Lightning. And not the rest of the Arrowverse. Please?! #Batwoman”

More Female Heroes Are Always Welcome

Right now there are several female heroes on DC’s CW-verse shows, including Supergirl, White Canary, and Vixen, but only one of those is really leading her own show, so having another female hero in the spotlight is more than welcome.

Looks like CW will add #batwoman to the #arrowverse. This is a good thing, my daughter loves superheros and needs more female heroes on TV. — SirLoganMoore (@sirloganmoore) July 17, 2018

“Looks like CW will add #batwoman to the #arrowverse. This is a good thing, my daughter loves superheros and needs more female heroes on TV.”

Still Giving It A Chance

Some are a bit cautious with their optimism, as they love the idea but don’t want the character to just be a rehash of the other CW shows like Arrow and Flash. Still, they’re willing to give it a shot before making a final judgment.

#Batwoman ugh why CW? All the shows feel the same. Flash was fresh for a bit, but even that’s gone down the “CW-style” drain. Oh well, I’ll still give it a shot. I’ve always been a fan of the Bats! — Bloodsport Participant. ?? (@Elgrandavidp) July 17, 2018

“#Batwoman ugh why CW? All the shows feel the same. Flash was fresh for a bit, but even that’s gone down the “CW-style” drain. Oh well, I’ll still give it a shot. I’ve always been a fan of the Bats!”

Jumping The Gun

Other fans think CW might be getting ahead of itself before knowing if the character can hold down her own series. They believe CW should assess the reactions from the crossover first before announcing a new show like they did with Flash.

So #Batwoman is getting her own show on The CW. I think CW is rushing it. At least wait to see the audience reactions in the crossover to green light a show. With Flash, CW waited to see how the audience reacted to him on Arrow, to give him a show. Idk how i feel about this..lol — Younis Alzubeiri (@World_Of_Flash_) July 17, 2018

“So #Batwoman is getting her own show on The CW. I think CW is rushing it. At least wait to see the audience reactions in the crossover to green light a show. With Flash, CW waited to see how the audience reacted to him on Arrow, to give him a show. Idk how i feel about this..lol”

Making Up For The Movie-Verse

Some fans feel it might be a bit much to have so many series in production, as Batwoman will join Arrow, Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning.

Does every DC Hero need a TV Show? It’s getting to a point where it’s feeling DC is making up what they lack at the box office on TV screens. Don’t get me wrong ill still be watching #Batwoman — Man Of Culture (@BigMagic117) July 17, 2018

“Does every DC Hero need a TV Show? It’s getting to a point where it’s feeling DC is making up what they lack at the box office on TV screens. Don’t get me wrong ill still be watching #Batwoman”

Mixed Emotions

Some are excited for the news of Batwoman coming to TV, but can’t help but feel anxious that the character will suffer in translation from the comics.

#Batwoman yayy

But cw will probably ruin it at some point. Maybe they will make Kate bi just so they can have ship drama ? https://t.co/HeHh7SQQ6O — Sin Rostro (@Miz_Genius) July 17, 2018

“#Batwoman yayy

But cw will probably ruin it at some point. Maybe they will make Kate bi just so they can have ship drama ?”

My Life Will Be Complete

Others aren’t holding back their enthusiasm for the new project, and for them, 2019 can’t get here soon enough.

OMG A BATWOMAN TV SHOW IM FREAKING OUT MY KIFE IS GONNA BE COMPLETE!!!!!! #Batwoman, #TheCW — Aidan LaBoda (@AidanLaboda) July 17, 2018

“OMG A BATWOMAN TV SHOW IM FREAKING OUT MY KIFE IS GONNA BE COMPLETE!!!!!! #Batwoman, #TheCW”

Renaming The Network

The CW is becoming the place on TV for DC properties, and some just wish they would go ahead and change their name to embrace their comic-heavy slate.

“Can we start calling @TheCW the DCW already? #Batwoman”

The Caped Crusader

Some fans are taking the news as a sign that DC and CW will give more details on the Arrowverse’s Batman, something that has remained mysterious aside from a reference or two to Bruce Wayne.

Now that the #Batwoman show has been given the go ahead could potentially mean we will find out who is playing the caped crusader this weekend. — Luke (@LukeGrainger_) July 17, 2018

“Now that the #Batwoman show has been given the go ahead could potentially mean we will find out who is playing the caped crusader this weekend.”

Who Is Kate Kane?

Some fans are hoping to find out more about the show at San Diego Comic-Con now that CW has announced a television series, including who will actually bring Kate Kane to life in the crossover and eventually on the show.

I wonder if they’ll announce who is playing #Batwoman this weekend at SDCC. ? — Oh Frack! (@OlicityDreams) July 17, 2018

“I wonder if they’ll announce who is playing #Batwoman this weekend at SDCC. ?”