‘iZombie’ Season 5 Begins Filming

It looks like production has officially begun on iZombie‘s swan song.

Several cast members of the beloved The CW series have taken to social media to reveal that season five has begun filming. Rahul Kohli, who portrays Ravi Chakrabarti on the series, has been chronicling filming on his Twitter account, particularly the amount of “morgue scenes” he has already had to do.

And day 2 is looking INTENSE. Lots of morgue scenes…lots of dialogue. I’m fine…honestly I’m fine. pic.twitter.com/MeQXA8qj0g — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) August 8, 2018

And Rose McIver, who stars in iZombie as Olivia “Liv” Moore, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in costume.

For iZombie fans, the notion that production on the fifth and final season is underway is surely bittersweet. While some fans are happy that the series is getting to wrap things up on its own terms, others are sad knowing that the “zom dram rom com” will be bidding its farewell.

iZombie‘s fourth season brought fans plenty of new changes, as the show essentially shifted into a “new normal,” transforming Seattle into a zombie haven. While the narrative shift was something fans probably weren’t expecting when the series began, the show has still held on to its voice in a pretty unique way. As fans will remember, the Season 4 finale ended with pretty of bombshells, which put Liv, Ravi, and company in a slew of new situations. And it’s pretty safe to assume that the series will go out with a bang once Season 5 rolls around.

“It’s so on-point politically right now,” McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

iZombie season five is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.