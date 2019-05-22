James Gunn Addresses if The Suicide Squad is a Reboot or Sequel

The last year has been a bumpy one for director James Gunn, but it seems things have finally settled with his career. After being removed as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the filmmaker was picked up by Warner Bros. Pictures to take care of The Suicide Squad. Now, Gunn is set to oversee both films, and he’s ready to address the status of the DC Films venture.

However, that doesn’t mean he is going to give away any secrets. Gunn has got some locked lips, and he isn’t spilling any beans on The Suicide Squad.

Recently, Entertainment Tonight got to chat with Gunn during a press event for the film Brightburn. It was there the director was asked about The Suicide Squad’s status as a reboot or sequel. So, Gunn had the following to say:

“You know, these terms are all so narrow. There are so many terms,” he said before adding, “It is what it is. You’ll see in two years when it comes out.”

For fans, this reveal has simply reaffirmed the fact that Gunn is keeping his secrets close to chest. As pre-production continues on The Suicide Squad, details are in constant flux, but Gunn has at least spoken about his feelings towards the project. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn said he is “enormously excited” abut the film.

So far, few confirmed details about The Suicide Squad have gone live, but Gunn has kept fans posted on social media. He used Instagram earlier this spring to share his own Suicide Squad research with followers, and it was there the filmmaker revealed his favorite comic run.

“I have been an enormous fan of #SuicideSquad in all its @DCComics incarnations – but to me there will always be something special about the #JohnOstrander run,” Gunn wrote. “Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection. Photo of my own collection.”

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.