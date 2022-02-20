Peacemaker Creator James Gunn and Star Jennifer Holland Announce Engagement

Less than a week after , the show’s creator and one of its stars officially announced their engagement on social media. James Gunn, who created Peacemaker after writing and directing The Suicide Squad, shared an image on Twitter Sunday afternoon that showed longtime girlfriend Jennifer Holland with an engagement ring, revealing that the two are now engaged. You can take a look at Gunn’s announcement below!

Gunn and Holland have been in a relationship since 2015. They’ve had the opportunity to work closely on multiple projects over the last couple of years, with Holland taking on a supporting role in The Suicide Squad. When the Peacemaker spinoff series was announced, Holland’s character — Emilia Harcourt — took on a much more substantial role, acting as one of the main stars of the series.

Not long before Gunn shared the photo of Holland’s new engagement ring, Holland posted an image of the two of them together on her personal Instagram account. Posing in front of a rainbow, the photo is accompanied simply by the caption, “Happiness.”

There have been rumblings that a character from Peacemaker will be appearing in another upcoming DC live-action project (in addition to Peacemaker Season 2). The rumors suggest that it will be Holland’s Emilia Harcourt, potentially showing up in Black Adam later this year. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but all of the characters in Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad are part of the DC live-action canon, so it would make sense to see more from them.

“It is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters,” Gunn explained. “I mean, one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that’s from here. So we are connected to all of this… who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they’re massive players in [Avengers:] Infinity War and [Avengers:] Endgame. So who knows what’s going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever.”

We don’t know exactly when we will see Holland on-screen again in the DC universe, but we do know where her new fiancee will next leave his mark. Gunn is currently in production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios.