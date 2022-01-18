James Gunn Confirms This Peacemaker Character Will Appear in Future DC Comics Project

Peacemaker star John Cena has said that he wants to cross over with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and that might be one step closer to becoming a reality, as filmmaker James confirmed for TV’s Top 5 podcast that a character from the HBO Max series will appear in an upcoming DC film. While it’s unlikely to actually be Cena — there are rumors circulating that Emilia Harcourt, played by Jennifer Holland, might turn up in Black Adam when it hits theaters this summer. That’s far from confirmed, but in the same moment he confirmed somebody from Peacemaker is coming back in a film, Gun acknowledged that some people have “kind of figured out” what the crossover is.

Peacemaker, which spins out of the events of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, centers on Cena’s antihero, who works with a team including Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt, John Economos (Steve Agee), and other members of ARGUS who are hunting down “butterflies,” people and metahumans of interest to the government.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters,” Gunn explained. “I mean, one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that’s from here. So we are connected to all of this… who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they’re massive players in [Avengers:] Infinity War and [Avengers:] Endgame. So who knows what’s going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max.

h/t The Direct