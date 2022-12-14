James Gunn Responds to Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 Statement

Following multiple stories about what happened between filmmaker Patty Jenkins and Warner Bros. regarding Wonder Woman 3, the director behind the 2017 hit and its 2020 sequel posted a lengthy response refuting some reports. Jenkins confirmed news about her exiting the film but disputed the rumor that she walked away from the movie and that is what ended its future potential. While also referencing big changes happening at DC, the arrival of Peter Safran and James Gunn as go-CEOs of DC Studios, the later was quick to reply to Jenkins' comment (as he is want to do in recent days).

Speaking about the proposed sequel and her conversations with the studio, Jenkins wrote: "I never walked away (from Wonder Woman 3). I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously burred in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now." In a short tweet, Gunn simply replied, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

Of note to Gunn's statement is that previous reports, some of the specifics for which Jenkins refuted in her statement, is that Jenkins prior meetings about Wonder Woman 3 seemingly took place before Gunn and Safran has even come aboard. As a result, Jenkins had likely been in talks with Warner Bros. Pictures leaders Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy for the movie, which previous reporting revealed was where the trouble had been brewing.

It's unclear what the future holds for Wonder Woman on the big screen, though, once again, reports previously revealed that the studio is interested in making a third movie. Jenkins addressed this in her statement however, adding: "I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

Ever since Gunn and Safran came aboard at DC the main talk of the town has been how the pair are formulating a 10 Year Plan for the DCU, including interconnected movies, tv shows, and even video games, that will tell a large scale story akin to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga. Where Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman fits into that however remains to be seen, as it's unclear when that 10 Year Plan will be announced to the public, if ever.

