James Gunn Says Peacemaker Season Two Will Feature Even More DCEU Stars

James Gunn has shifted his focus back to Marvel from DC Comics as filming is officially underway for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although his priority is the third Guardians film, the director still has some time to discuss the success of Peacemaker. Gunn revealed that he has a ton of unused footage from that cameo scene during the season finale of the series, and now he also reveals a cool new detail on the future.

Peacemaker’s season finale featured a major cameo from the Justice League, with Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash appearing. In the episode, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller are the only DCEU stars to appear while Superman and Wonder Woman are just silhouettes. The cameo was a total surprise and left the world wondering if we could see more cameos in the future. In a new interview with Total Film, Gunn confirms that this is the case.

“I think we’re going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker and other shows at HBO Max,” he stated. “So those [cameos] will keep coming. I don’t know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of Peacemaker; that might be a one-time thing. We’ll see!”

When The Suicide Squad director finishes up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker’s second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn’s tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

“I think I pretty much have decided that after I’m done with Guardians, I’m going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind’s made up on that,” Gunn confirmed with Variety. “Not all the shows that we’re dealing with are things that I’m going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes.”

