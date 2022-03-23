Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Tons Of Unused Footage From That Justice League Cameo

When James Gunn announced he was working on a The Suicide Squad spin-off focusing on Peacemaker, it was a pleasant surprise from DC Comics, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. The series was finally released on January 13, 2022, and it felt like a hilarious mission that was kind of Invasion of the Body Snatchers meets DC Comics. Gunn then pulled off the unexpected during the season finale of Peacemaker with some surprise cameos.

During the season finale of Peacemaker, Justice League members Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and The Flash appear after the titular hero has already saves the day and he isn’t too happy about it. Peacemaker shouts expletives at the DC Heroes, yelling that they’re late, and one alluding to some pretty nsfw things involving Aquaman and a fish to which The Flash has some fun with. If you were wondering if there was some more footage from the cameo, you’re in luck. Gunn reveals, in an interview with Total Film, that they have a ton of unused footage from that Justice League moment.

“I have tons of stuff I didn’t use,” Gunn tells the magazine. “Ezra went on – and I’m not kidding – for 16 minutes about Aquaman having sex with fish. It was really funny.”

A huge cameo like the Justice League appearing in Peacemaker takes a lot of behind-the-scenes maneuvering and secrecy. The final episode was shrouded in mystery and not a single rumor about the cameo leaked. The Suicide Squad director reveals exactly how he pushed for the cameo to happen.

“It was done through pure force of will on my part, of really pushing it to happen,” Gunn added. “I think everybody read it in the script, agreed to it, and then it became [a thing], and they realized what a big fucking deal it was.”

Working around Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller’s schedule to make this cameo happen was hard, but the director found a way. Miller is alway up to do a The Flash cameo and has even appeared in The CW series with the same title. Miller didn’t actually end up soothing his cameo on the set of Peacemaker due to scheduling issues. Gunn recently revealed that Ezra Miller had to film his cameo on set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I think before we ever shot the show, we talked to Jason about it…. He was cool. So he was pretty much on board from the beginning. And then Ezra I just found out through some common friends liked my movies a lot. And so I asked if he would come in and shoot this scene, and he kindly agreed to do that. Actually, Marvel shot [Ezra] for us, while we’re shooting Guardians Vol. 3.“

Peacemaker season one is now streaming on HBO Max! What did you think of the Justice League cameo? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!