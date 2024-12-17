James Gunn Promises Superman’s Supporting DC Characters Aren’t Just Cameos

According to James Gunn, the DC heroes that appear alongside the Man of Steel in Superman aren’t just there for quick cameos. Superman is the first movie from DC Studios, kicking off a new era of storytelling on the big screen for DC’s heroes and villains. While Superman’s name is in the film’s title, he won’t be the only hero showing up. Superman will introduce audiences to Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner, and instead of just showing up in something like a post-credits scene, they will be featured supporting characters in Superman.

ComicBook spoke with James Gunn on the Superman set earlier this year along with other journalists. The filmmaker teased the involvement of these DC heroes, calling out Mister Terrific as someone he was excited to feature. “I think it was just who I wanted to really, honestly. I love Mister Terrific,” Gunn said. “These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They’re not just cameos, these are the characters. They’re supporting cast, but Mister Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun. And of course getting to work with Nathan [Fillion] is always something, and putting him in a stupid look, and then Isabela [Merced] is great. I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time. But it was about balance.”

The addition of three legacy characters in Superman teases a bright future for the new DC Universe. Other upcoming films include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and a recently announced Clayface movie, with The Authority, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing expected farther down the pike.

Superman is the first movie in DC Studios’ new DC Universe. Directed by James Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Other DC heroes fans can expect to see include Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lanter Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Authority’s Angela Spica / Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo).

DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11, 2025.