James Gunn Teases Peacemaker Characters Appearing in Other DCEU Projects

As it turns out, the first season of Peacemaker might not be the last we see of John Cena's bombastic antihero. According to James Gunn himself, the character could be popping up in other properties not adjacent to The Suicide Squad as Warner Brothers continues to flesh out the DCEU. The latest tease came during another one of the filmmaker's legendary Q&A sessions with fans, where Gunn answered a curious fan's inquiry.

"Yes," the filmmaker offered in a simple one-word tweet. The question from the fan asked whether Peacemaker or any of the character's supporting ensemble would appear in any other DC films.

“I think that the actual inspiration for Peacemaker was the shitty 1970s Captain America TV shows that I loved when I was a child,” Gunn previously explained to Den of Geek. “And I think Peacemaker exemplifies a lot of things about society that are going on politically, and what people’s beliefs are about America and the world. So being able to tell those stories that are slightly more socially conscious in their essence, but also outlandish, he lends itself to that.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added of his character. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

HBO Max's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Oh f*ck, it’s Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

