Clayface Update Adds Credibility to Solo Movie Rumors

The rumored Clayface project is still on DC Studios’ schedule, as recent rumors claim the movie will start shooting sooner rather than later. While it’s wise to take this information with a grain of salt, the news aligns with the recent developments in James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s DCU.

The news comes from industry insider Daniel Richtman, aka Daniel RPK, who claims DC Studios is moving forward with a Clayface movie. While Richtman has established himself as extremely reliable for predicting trailer release dates and title reveals, his track record with production and casting news has been notably less consistent. That means his Patreon-exclusive claims, like this Clayface update, typically require additional verification and should be cautiously approached.

Yet, this supposed development deserves some attention. The rumor was confirmed by Apocalyptic Horseman, one of the most prominent users of the subreddit DCULeaks. According to them, the movie being developed by DC Studios is the same project Mike Flanagan pitched to Gunn and Safran in 2023.

We reported on this last year actually. The script is finished and was written by Mike Flanagan. Expect this to be one of the next films after Supergirl. It’s aiming to shoot in Spring last I heard https://t.co/KVl5l3bE9c — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) November 22, 2024

At this point, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Clayface gets a movie. Gunn recently revealed that DC Studios is on the verge of officially announcing a batch of R-rated projects — that would fit the concept of a Flanagan horror movie. Plus, with the recent announcement that Luca Guadagnino will helm a Sgt. Rock movie, Gunn proves he’s willing to allow fan-favorite directors to pursue theatrical projects based on less-known DC characters. Finally, both Sgt. Rock and Clayface are connected to Creature Commandos, the first official project in the DCU, which could be interpreted as a sign that both characters are key players in DC Studios’ current plans.

Clayface’s Rising Popularity Earned Him a Movie

Clayface’s rise to stardom began with Batman: The Animated Series. The show revolutionized the character in the 1990s by combining multiple comic iterations into what would become the definitive Clayface. It’s this version that inspired the iconic interpretation in Batman: Arkham City, arguably the best game from Rocksteady’s partnership with DC.

More recently, Clayface has become a breakout character in the animated series Harley Quinn, where Alan Tudyk’s theatrical interpretation earned widespread acclaim. Curiously, Tudyk will reprise the role in Creature Commandos, though the actor has indicated this version will be drastically different. He describes his take as “a homicidal maniac” that better aligns with the character’s horror roots. That confirms the DCU version of Clayface will be more faithful to comic books than the one in Harley Quinn and ripe for exploration through Flanagan’s horror lens.

Flanagan would be the perfect filmmaker for the Clayface film. The director has built quite a reputation thanks to critically acclaimed projects such as Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass. While most of his projects are inspired by books, Flanagan has always managed to imprint his unique voice on each movie and TV show he has helmed, subverting the original material in favor of layered characters and emotional depth. In short, he represents the ideal combination of a writer who respects the source material and a creator who knows how to put a new spin on beloved literary works.

Clayface will make his DCU debut in Creature Commandos, premiering on Max on December 5th, 2024.