Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Exciting Filming Update From James Gunn

John Cena and Jennifer Holland have finished filming Peacemaker Season 2. Showrunner James Gunn announced this big step on Saturday via Instagram, along with a photo of each of the actors on set. With the stars’ parts finished, Gunn revealed that there was only one day of filming left for the season as a whole.

“And that’s #Peacemaker Season Two wrap on @johncena & @jenniferlholland, who both turned in wonderful performances this season as Christopher Smith and Emilia Harcourt,” Gunn wrote. “To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have EVER had! Thanks to the incredible people of Savannah, Georgia for making the Peacemaker crew’s stay here so special. ONE DAY LEFT!”

The post picked up over 51,000 likes overnight, and a lot of excited comments as well. Fans were overjoyed to see a photo of Cena sitting at a piano once again, even if the casual behind-the-scenes pictures didn’t tease much of what is coming. Peacemaker Season 2 will take place after Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, and will be a part of the new DCU continuity.

Peacemaker debuted in 2022 on Max – then known as HBO Max. It’s a spinoff of Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad, following Cena’s character Peacemaker as he is assigned to work for a different secret agency, A.R.G.U.S. Holland plays an A.R.G.U.S. agent assigned to work with Peacemaker on “Project Butterfly.” Other stars include Danielle Brooks as A.R.G.U.S. head Leota Adebayo, Fredy Stroma as Adrian Chase – a.k.a. Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Project Butterfly leader Clemson Murn, Steve Agee as agent John Economos and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father Auggie Smith – a.k.a. White Dragon.

Launching the DCU

A lot has changed for DC Comics adaptations since then, and Peacemaker will be one of the few projects carried over from the DCEU to the DCU. Gunn and Peter Safran were promoted to co-CEOs of DC Studios shortly after Peacemaker Season 2 was announced, and they revealed early on that they would continue this series through their “soft reboot.” However, the DCU continuity will get its grand start with a new Superman movie premiering on July 11, 2025. It will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent.

Peacemaker Season 2 will be the second DCU release, premiering in August of 2025. The exact date has not been released yet, but we know the show will stream exclusively on Max, where Season 1 is available now.