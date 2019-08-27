Jason Momoa Stuck in an Elevator for Two Hours

Just as Aquaman 2‘s production may be held up while Jason Momoa protests a massive construction project in Hawaii, the actor found himself waiting around for a couple of hours today after being stuck in an elevator. (See what we did there? Seamless transition.) It happened this week at L’Hermitage Hotel in Vancouver, where he was trapped along with his dog and a few friends. As you would more or less expect from a bored celebrity who has a great relationship with his fans, Momoa shared his adventure with his social media followers, joking that if they were stranded for too long, they would be forced to survive on the M&Ms they had at hand.

Since there were other people — and animals — involved, it’s not really surprising that Momoa lost interest in the saga before his fans did, and left them hanging as to how and when they managed to get out of the elevator. Still, the saga was a source of entertainment for a while on his Instagram Story, and will likely be a fun story for him to tell at comic con panels in the future.

The actor is in British Columbia filming See, his new series for Apple TV, which is described as a sci-fi drama set in a world where humanity has gone through drastic sensory changes.

“See explores a future world where humanity has lost all sense of sight, but discovers new ways to survive,” reads the logline for the show. “The series takes place in a world in which the earth was devastated by a virus that left only a few million survivors, and those who emerged blind. See is a journey wherein we may discover something entirely new about ourselves, about our world. Would being without sight change who I am? Experience love, joy, discovery, terror, hope. All without sight. Imagine a world evolved, designed and built to be experienced without sight. This is the world of See.”

Aquaman 2 is currently set to be released on December 16, 2022. Other DC projects in the pipeline include Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.