Jeffrey Dean Morgan Compares Playing Flashpoint Batman To Being Negan

Since Jeffrey Dean Morgan was cast as both Negan in The Walking Dead and as Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – alongside The Walking Dead‘s Maggie, Lauren Cohan, as Martha Wayne – there’s been an outpouring of jokes and memes conflating the two universes. They’re usually something along the lines of how Negan and Maggie, in another universe, got married and gave birth to Batman.

Morgan’s turn as Thomas Wayne, along with The Flash‘s dip into the Flashpoint Universe, has also led to many fans fantasizing about Morgan playing the Flashpoint Universe’s Batman. In the Flashpoint timeline of the DC Comics Universe it was Bruce Wayne who was murdered in Crime Alley, and Thomas Wayne who went on to become a darker version of Batman fueled more by vengeance than a sense of justice.

During a panel at Walker Stalker Con, Morgan was asked about his feeling towards playing Batman, the Knight of Vengeance. He brought up a conversation he had with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder, whom Morgan had previously worked with on the Watchmen movie, and compared the hypothetical role to his current gig as Negan on The Walking Dead.

“Zack and I go back to Watchmen days,” Morgan said. “So I’ve got a little bit of relationship with the DC losers. He called me a year before we shot that…I met Lauren. It was great. I still see Lauren. It was great and yeah, is there another plan for that Thomas Wayne character? We’ll see. I don’t know. I would love to be the dark Batman. That’s the darkest Batman there is. God knows I embrace the darkness.

“Flashpoint Batman would be like doing a comedy compared to being Negan.”

Morgan’s comments at Walker Stalker Con reiterate similar comments he made when asked about playing Batman earlier in October. While there are no public plans to step into the Flashpoint timeline of the DC Extended Universe, the mere presence of Barry Allen as the Flash in Justice League suggests that no timeline or reality is entirely safe and that anything is possible.

What we do know is that Ben Affleck, the actual Batman of the DC Extended Universe, is working on writing and directing the first solo Batman movie to take place in the DC Extended Universe. That film will see Batman take on the deadly mercenary Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello.

Meanwhile, Morgan is busy making life miserable for Rick ad the gang on The Walking Dead. Morgan is now a regular cast member on AMC’s hit series. The cliffhanger over who Negan killed that was left open at the end of The Walking Dead Season 6 led to a significant boost in rating for The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, nearly matching The Walking Dead‘s series high. We’ll see if that rating surge carries over into the second episode of The Walking Dead Season 7, “The Kingdom,” which airs on Oct. 30.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.