Jennifer Beals Cast In ‘Swamp Thing’

DC Universe’s Swamp Thing has added a new actor to the cast in Jennifer Beals.

Beals, who is known for her parts in the Taken (TV series), The Grudge 2, Book of Eli, The L Word, and Flashdance, will play the role of Sheriff Lucilia Cable, a completely original character in the DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sheriff Cable is described as “tough as nails” and is all about protecting her son and the town of Marais. Here’s the official description (via DC).

“Tough as nails and pragmatic, Sheriff Lucilia Cable’s fierce devotion to her son, Matt, is rivaled only by her sworn duty to serve and protect the town of Marais. As the community she has dedicated her life to defending is beset by strange forces, Lucilia must double down in her efforts to safeguard everyone she holds dear.”

Sheriff Beals will find herself in a harsh world at times, as Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman says the show is going for a hard R-Rating and isn’t skimping on the brutality of this world either.

“This is one, when you talked earlier about the rating for The Nun, we always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” Dauberman said. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

If you’ve never really given the character of Swamp Thing a chance, this will serve as a perfect spot for you to hop on board, as Dauberman and the rest of the team will delve into the character’s origins.

“Yeah, it’s the origin story of the Swamp Thing and it’s Alec Holland wrestling with who he’s become. A lot of it’s told through the point of view of Abby Arcane,” Dauberman said.

Swamp Thing hits later this year.