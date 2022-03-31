Jim Carrey Has "Mixed Emotions" on Paul Dano's "Dark" Riddler in The Batman

✖

The Batman is arguably the darkest take on the Caped Crusader yet. From the look of Gotham City to the criminal element, it's safe to say that Matt Reeves and company nailed it. The film features a pretty raw version of The Riddler that's very different than previous versions of the character. In The Batman, Riddler is a serial killer that's looking to shed a light on corruption in Gotham City as opposed to the lighter more comical version Jim Carrey played in Batman Forever. Carrey definitely noticed the major change in Riddler, and the actor doesn't seem to be fond of the new film.

I've not seen it. It's a very dark version. I have mixed emotions about it. To each his own and all that. I love him as an actor, he's a tremendous actor," Carrey told Unilad. "There's a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people's faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there that might adopt that method. I do have a conscience about the things I choose. Robotnik has cartoon bombs and no-one gets hurt. I know there's a place for [The Batman], and I don't want to criticize it, but it's not my kind of thing… it's very well done, those movies are very well done."

Paul Dano, who plays Riddler in The Batman, does a decent job with his portrayal. He's basically an unhinged, incel type character, which is very fitting for this day and age. Playing this kind of role was definitely tough on the actor, as he recently revealed the intensity that comes with being Riddler. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dano reveals that he had trouble sleeping after playing this sort of character.

"There's a sequence with Peter Sarsgaard's character [Gil Colson]. That was intense," Dano explained to EW. "There were some nights around that I probably didn't sleep as well as I would've wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character. It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you're there because going up and down is kind of hard."

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The Batman is exclusively in theaters now.

