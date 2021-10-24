Joanna Cameron, Star of DC’s The Secrets of Isis, Dies at 70

Joanna Cameron, star of CBS’ The Secrets of Isis, has passed away. According to a tweet from Isis costar Joanna Pang Atkins, the classic DC star suffered a stroke last week and passed away on October 22nd. She was 70.

Cameron got her start in Norman Panama’s How to Commit Marriage in 1969 and starred in a handful of projects before landing what would end up to be her most notable role. At the same time Lynda Carter was starring in her Wonder Woman series, CBS was also developing The Secrets of Isis, another series featuring characters from the DC Comics stable. Cameron played the show’s lead character — Isis/Andrea Thomas — and often appeared alongside Shazam!, who went by the name Captain Marvel in the Show.

“Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron ‘The Mighty Isis’ has flown to heaven,” Atkins tweeted Sunday morning. “She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday. We shared the wonderful lasting experience of making ‘The Secrets of Isis.’ May she RIP.”

The Secrets of Isis ended up running for 22 episodes between two seasons from 1975 to 1976. Cameron, naturally, starred in all 22 episodes while Atkins appeared in 15.

After Cameron wrapped her role on Isis, she only appeared in five other projects — including two episodes of Nicholas Hammond’s The Amazing Spider-Man series — before retiring in 1980. Her final Hollywood credit came as a director and producer of Blue Angels in Razor Sharp, a documentary about the United Sates Navy’s Blue Angels flight team.

Our thoughts are with her family. RIP.