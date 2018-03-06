Joe Manganiello Continues To Troll DC Fans With Armie Hammer Photos

If the Internet has done one thing, it has helped both actors and fans troll each other, and it looks like Joe Manganiello has about mastered the art. The actor, who will play Deathstroke in Ben Affleck’s Batman movie, took to Instagram to tease fans about on-going Armie Hammer rumors. And, unsurprisingly, he is looking good while doing so.

Not long ago, Manganiello uploaded a couple photos to Instagram which show him hanging out with Armie Hammer. Of course, fans are taking the surreptitious as troll bait given the recent rumors connecting Hammer to the DC Extended Universe.

If you haven’t kept up with the drama surrounded Hammer, then you should know fans are all but convinced the actor has been tapped to play Hal Jodan, the Green Lantern. Fans began asking whether Hammer had nabbed the coveted role after Geoff Johns and Joe Manganiello followed the actor on Twitter. In the past, DCEU talent has been discovered by fans in a similar fashion; Director Rick Famuyiwa was rumored to have joined the DCEU after a slew of executives follow him on Twitter, and those rumors were correct though he’s since left The Flash due to creative differences.

“Burning the midnight oil with my man,” Manganiello captioned one of his photos. The image shows the actor looking at a tablet with Hammer in a rather ornate kitchen. The second picture was captioned “Solving all the world’s problems,” and shows Manganiello hanging out with his wife, Sofia Vergara, and Hammer at home.

The trollish pictures are not too terrible in the grand-scheme of things. When compared to Hammer’s recent tweets, Manganiello’s posts look downright innocent. Earlier this month, Hammer took to Twitter to troll fans about a “very large announcement” he had. In a series of one-worded messages, Hammer wrote, “I will be playing………my old guitar tonight. Found it in a closet and realized how long it’s been.”

Obviously, fans were blindsided by the hilarious misdirect, but they are still clinging to hope that Hammer will be joining the Green Lantern Corps in the DCUE. After all, there have been some pretty insistent rumors that a member of the galactic police force will cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so fans may see Hammer don Hal Jordan’s iconic green suit sooner than expected if all these rumors prove to be true.

So, what do you think? Are Manganiello and Hammer trolling fans intentionally over the Green Lantern role? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League will open in theaters on November 17, 2017.