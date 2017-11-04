Joe Manganiello Reveals Deathstroke Footage Was From Screen Test

The internet just about lost its mind when footage showed up on social media of a new Deathstroke, supposedly linked to the upcoming Justice League and Batman solo films from Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck. Reactions to the new suit were mostly positive, but it turns out that might not be the final product.

Actor Joe Manganiello, who will be playing the lethal mercenary in the DC Cinematic Universe, recently confirmed that the suit seen in the footage is not the final design. He shared some fan art of the suit on Twitter with the caption “Thanks to @jeran_art for this awesome shot of me from the armor screen test. #DEATHSTROKE.”

Thanks to @jeran_art for this awesome shot of me from the armor screen test.#DEATHSTROKE pic.twitter.com/1lEYLQ6vrc — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) January 27, 2017

That means when Deathstroke does make an appearance on screen, his look will likely shift. It’s supposed to look cobbled together to a degree, but odds are it gets a bit streamlined during the production process.

Manganiello recently told Entertainment Tonight that he’s excited to be involved in a superhero film and that he’s passed up several other opportunities along the way. “Well, growing up an avid comic book fans and then – you know, there were a lot of superhero roles and supervillain roles that came my way that I said no to or wasn’t allowed to do because of other commitments. It’s just really exciting to think that this is the one,” he admitted.

