‘Arrow’s John Barrowman Rips Into Target for Not Allowing Him to Help Homeless Man

John Barrowman is not happy with Target after employees at a West Hollywood store attempted to thwart his kind deed.

In a video posted to his Twitter on Thursday, the former Arrow star said that he was trying to do a good deed for a homeless man by purchasing him a $40 gift card, jacket, and shirt at the West Hollywood Target, but after he purchased the items a staff member “lectured” him and told him that his purchase wasn’t allowed. You can check out the short video below.

. @target @targetstyle @targetdoesitagain I am disgusted by what I was told. Arrest me for trying to help someone. The stupidity behind that rule. I want an explanation. My fans and followers please message #Target regarding this. JB pic.twitter.com/pNZ3Sfy3qZ — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) April 6, 2018

“How dare you tell me, as a customer, who I am allowed to buy for and what I am allowed to buy?” Barrowman. He went on to explain that other customers in line behind him were also bothered by the incident as well as expressed his anger that the retailer was trying to deny a man help.

“That gentleman needed help, a little bit of help to get him up, to make his day a little better, and Target you were trying to deny that.”

The tweet quickly went viral, getting over 5000 retweets and over 10,000 lies from followers as well as numerous supportive replies

While Barrowman did not provide the exact details of the incident other than calling out Target and the specific store location in the image, Barrowman later posted an update via CBS Los Angeles indicating that Target corporate had reached out to him on Twitter later in the day. The response from Target not only apologized for the incident but explain that the big box retailer does not have a policy against purchasing items for those in need, seeming to indicate that whatever transpired at the West Hollywood store was a localized action by store employees and not part of a larger corporate policy.

We’re very sorry for the experience you had at the LA Target store. We absolutely do not have a policy against this type of purchase, and are addressing it immediately with the team members involved. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) April 6, 2018

“We’re very sorry for the experience you had at the LA Target store. We absolutely do not have a policy against this type of purchase and are addressing it immediately with the team members involved. Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” Target’s Twitter statement read.

